Fundamental Research Analysts Give Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) a C$104.14 Price Target

Fundamental Research set a C$104.14 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TD. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$100.38.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 1.8 %

TSE TD opened at C$77.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$89.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$77.27 and a 12-month high of C$104.00. The company has a market cap of C$142.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Toronto-Dominion Bank

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 47.47%.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Mark Russell Chauvin sold 42,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$88.45, for a total value of C$3,765,847.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,780 shares in the company, valued at C$16,432,241. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

