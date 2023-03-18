Fundamentun LLC Buys Shares of 2,427 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Fundamentun LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 17.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,440,000 after buying an additional 94,311 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 9.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $5.61 on Friday, hitting $385.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,124,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,939. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $114.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $417.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.89.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

