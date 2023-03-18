Fundamentun LLC Has $894,000 Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fundamentun LLC lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after buying an additional 882,517 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,388,000 after buying an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,709,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,858,000 after buying an additional 301,219 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after buying an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.20. 9,106,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,549,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The company has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $83.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.07.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.