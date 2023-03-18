Fundamentun LLC Raises Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 152,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BAC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.16.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.82. 130,665,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,705,035. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $222.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.