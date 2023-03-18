Fundamentun LLC Sells 2,234 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Fundamentun LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,231 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, BBR Partners LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Capital One Financial cut ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.86.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, with a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:COP traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.39. 17,056,186 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,760,684. The company has a market cap of $115.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

