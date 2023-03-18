Fundamentun LLC Sells 458 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fundamentun LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Eaton by 74.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Eaton by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.15. 6,000,390 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,988,002. The firm has a market cap of $63.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.97. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $178.75.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

