Fundamentun LLC Trims Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fundamentun LLC cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.1% of Fundamentun LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UNH traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $469.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,289,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $437.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $483.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.17. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $617.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.68.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

