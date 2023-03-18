G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ GIII traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.03. 1,429,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,042. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $31.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $713.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

GIII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. CL King downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 20,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

