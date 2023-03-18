G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $854.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.28 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.
GIII stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.09. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. CL King cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.
G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.
