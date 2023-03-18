G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $854.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.28 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 1.6 %

GIII stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.09. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.60 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.65.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. CL King cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,583,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,139,000 after purchasing an additional 218,715 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,874,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,858,000 after purchasing an additional 332,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,935 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,415 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,716,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after purchasing an additional 28,751 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.