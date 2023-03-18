Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 73,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 346,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

GAU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.10 to $1.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Galiano Gold from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $118.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33,834 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Galiano Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 937.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,576 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,604,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 225,338 shares during the period. Finally, Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galiano Gold by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 3,200,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

