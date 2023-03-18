Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 73,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 346,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GAU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Galiano Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.10 to $1.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Galiano Gold from C$0.80 to C$1.10 in a report on Monday, January 23rd.
Galiano Gold Stock Up 3.8 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $118.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
