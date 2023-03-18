Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD) Insider Sells £421,892.40 in Stock

Galliford Try Holdings plc (LON:GFRD – Get Rating) insider Bill Hocking sold 248,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.07), for a total value of £421,892.40 ($514,189.40).

Galliford Try Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:GFRD opened at GBX 170 ($2.07) on Friday. Galliford Try Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 142.80 ($1.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 195 ($2.38). The stock has a market cap of £183.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,416.67, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 170.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 162.27.

Get Galliford Try alerts:

Galliford Try Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Galliford Try’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,500.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Galliford Try Company Profile

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.80) price objective on shares of Galliford Try in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

(Get Rating)

Galliford Try Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. It operates through Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company engages in the construction of buildings for private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense markets, as well as serves commercial clients.

Further Reading

