Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Garmin by 42.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $631,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,309 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Garmin by 213.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,501,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $200,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,480 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 195.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after purchasing an additional 365,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Garmin by 20.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,123,048 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $170,526,000 after purchasing an additional 360,334 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $96.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,551,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,494. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.37 and a 12-month high of $121.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $393,113.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,634,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $85,581.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,092.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. TheStreet upgraded Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Garmin from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

