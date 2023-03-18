GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLTC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. GelTech Solutions shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 41,400 shares trading hands.

GelTech Solutions Price Performance

About GelTech Solutions

(Get Rating)

GelTech Solutions, Inc is a product innovation company, which specializes in environmentally-friendly chemicals and products that reduce costs associated with fighting fire, protecting assets, water retention and improving ROI for its customers. Its product lines include chemicals and equipment designed for use in wildland and municipal fire management, as well as industrial, agriculture, commercial, and personal home applications.

Featured Articles

