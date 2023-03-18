Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Genesco Stock Down 4.1 %
GCO stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $450.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42. Genesco has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $71.78.
Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Genesco had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

