Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Genesco Stock Down 4.1 %

GCO stock opened at $35.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $450.68 million, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42. Genesco has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $71.78.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. Genesco had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Genesco

Genesco Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,978,000 after acquiring an additional 30,324 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 22.4% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the third quarter worth $309,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 73.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 28,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Genesco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

