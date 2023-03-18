Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.33.

Shares of THRM traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.35. 461,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,513. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day moving average is $65.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.04 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.39. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $77.46.

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.51 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Gentherm by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Gentherm by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Gentherm by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,868 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Gentherm by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

