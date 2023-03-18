Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Down 3.8 %

GNW stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. Genworth Financial has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genworth Financial

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 23,663 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,834 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

