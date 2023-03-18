Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Geron to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geron currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ GERN traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,320,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,955,273. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.56. Geron has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 8,563.80% and a negative return on equity of 110.76%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Geron will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,698.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO John A. Scarlett sold 446,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,353,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 384,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $1,165,698.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,231,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,097 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Geron during the fourth quarter worth $19,602,000. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its stake in Geron by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 19,282,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044,739 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC lifted its stake in Geron by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 8,434,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Geron in the third quarter valued at $4,680,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Geron by 12.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,336,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

