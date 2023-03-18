Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) shares rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.82 and last traded at $43.62. Approximately 674,035 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 545,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.87.

GBCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $253.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $242.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,494 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,117.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.21 per share, for a total transaction of $201,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 86,457 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,435.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron J. Copher purchased 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.74 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 77,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,117.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,078 shares of company stock worth $398,897 over the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 143.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc engages in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. Its portfolio segment of loans includes residential, commercial, and other commercial real estate, home equity, and other consumer. The firm also offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans, and mortgage origination and loan servicing.

