Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 22,389 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 74.6% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

CNP traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $29.05. 8,686,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,137. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.87. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

