Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.19. 2,902,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,834. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.88. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36. The stock has a market cap of $267.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.
