Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 124.8% in the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Duke Energy by 89.1% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at $995,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,914,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.01.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 121.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

