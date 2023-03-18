Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,000. Nexstar Media Group accounts for approximately 1.8% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Nexstar Media Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 82,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,563,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,262,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $80,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total value of $80,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,116.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sean Compton sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.85, for a total transaction of $439,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $945,793 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:NXST traded down $4.88 on Friday, reaching $159.20. 644,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,019. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $188.51 and a 200-day moving average of $181.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

Featured Articles

