Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 575 ($7.01) price target on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. AlphaValue downgraded Glencore to an add rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 625 ($7.62) price objective on Glencore in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.83) target price on Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 540 ($6.58) target price on Glencore in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Glencore from GBX 630 ($7.68) to GBX 620 ($7.56) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 614.17 ($7.49).

Glencore Price Performance

Shares of LON:GLEN traded up GBX 9.45 ($0.12) on Friday, reaching GBX 432.65 ($5.27). 91,552,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,416,723. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 395.40 ($4.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 584.50 ($7.12). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 518.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 514.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £54.64 billion, a PE ratio of 386.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Glencore Increases Dividend

Glencore Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,214.29%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

