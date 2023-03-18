Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Acquired by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 655,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218,488 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $6,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter worth $24,828,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 450.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 834,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 682,943 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $5,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 349,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,784,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,202,000 after acquiring an additional 185,042 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GMRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Global Medical REIT stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,871. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $578.59 million, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 420.00%.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

