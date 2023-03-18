Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
GPN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas lowered Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.31.
Global Payments Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $98.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.42. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $146.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,165,000 after buying an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 39,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 530,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,677,000 after buying an additional 26,823 shares in the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $3,154,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Global Payments
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
