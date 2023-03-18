Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on GSL. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
Global Ship Lease Stock Down 3.7 %
GSL stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $30.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86.
Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease
Global Ship Lease Company Profile
Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Ship Lease (GSL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.