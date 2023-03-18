Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GSL. TheStreet raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease Stock Down 3.7 %

GSL stock opened at $18.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. Global Ship Lease has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $30.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.86.

Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 713.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 113,324 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 381.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,993 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 49,905 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,890 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,081 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. 45.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.