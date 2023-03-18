Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF) Insider Purchases A$40,425.00 in Stock

Global Value Fund Limited (ASX:GVF – Get Rating) insider Christopher (Chris) Cuffe bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.16 ($0.77) per share, with a total value of A$40,425.00 ($26,950.00).

Global Value Fund Price Performance

About Global Value Fund

(Get Rating)

Global Value Fund Limited is an open ended equity mutual fund launched Mirabella Financial Services LLP. The fund is managed by Metage Capital Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also invests in the closed ended funds. It invests in the value stocks of companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.