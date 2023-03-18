GlobalData (LON:DATA) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,262.09

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,262.09 ($15.38) and traded as high as GBX 1,270 ($15.48). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 1,260 ($15.36), with a volume of 4,104 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.50) price objective on shares of GlobalData in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 649.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5,038.46, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,264.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,181.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.30 ($0.22) per share. This is a boost from GlobalData’s previous dividend of $7.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. GlobalData’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

In related news, insider Michael Danson sold 2,788,833 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($14.02), for a total transaction of £32,071,579.50 ($39,087,848.26). In related news, insider Michael Danson sold 2,788,833 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,150 ($14.02), for a total transaction of £32,071,579.50 ($39,087,848.26). Also, insider Graham Lilley sold 65,000 shares of GlobalData stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,310 ($15.97), for a total value of £851,500 ($1,037,781.84). Insiders own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

About GlobalData

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

