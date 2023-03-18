GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of GoHealth in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

GoHealth Price Performance

NASDAQ GOCO traded down $4.28 on Friday, reaching $13.22. 143,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,927. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $290.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About GoHealth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $528,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 70.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 3,465.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42,593 shares during the last quarter.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

