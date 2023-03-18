GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Bank of America

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $9.75 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential downside of 16.79% from the company’s current price.

GOCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $7.00 target price on GoHealth in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GoHealth Stock Performance

GOCO traded down $4.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,927. The stock has a market cap of $290.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $25.50.

Institutional Trading of GoHealth

GoHealth Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 3,465.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42,593 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 378.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50,322 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 24,034 shares during the period. Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of GoHealth by 461.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 53,679 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareInternal; MedicareExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherInternal; and IFP and OtherExternal. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.