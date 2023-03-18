Golem 1-Day Volume Reaches $9.40 Million (GLM)

Golem (GLM) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Golem token can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golem has traded 19.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $251.03 million and $9.40 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000249 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.73 or 0.00369851 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,321.17 or 0.26882066 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem was first traded on November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official website is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golem Network Token (GLM) is a digital currency used as a means of exchange on the Golem Network, a decentralized platform for computing power. Created by Golem Factory GmbH, GLM is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to pay for services such as rendering graphics, scientific research, and machine learning, and to incentivize computing power providers on the network. GLM can also be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges and stored in digital wallets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.