Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Stock Price Down 13.5%

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Rating) shares dropped 13.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 268,735 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 524% from the average daily volume of 43,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers 1 patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 11,185 hectares in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

