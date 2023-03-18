Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi expects that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Gracell Biotechnologies’ current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gracell Biotechnologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of GRCL opened at $2.12 on Thursday. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $143.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRCL. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,343,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,892 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,335,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after purchasing an additional 584,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 144,940 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Gracell Biotechnologies by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 374,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 104,668 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

