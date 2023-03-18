Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC trimmed its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 17,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $735,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 41,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 61,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $154.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

