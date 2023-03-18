Grassi Investment Management Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Grassi Investment Management trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 103,276 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.9% of Grassi Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $217.39 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.28.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.