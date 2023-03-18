Grassi Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 69.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 975.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday Stock Down 1.5 %

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total value of $50,923.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at $24,849,294.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total value of $233,538.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,068 shares in the company, valued at $21,035,897.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.44, for a total transaction of $50,923.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,849,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,377 shares of company stock worth $2,602,803. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $188.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.11. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.09, a PEG ratio of 88.91 and a beta of 1.26. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $248.92.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

