Gries Financial LLC Has $230,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gries Financial LLC reduced its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.55 and a 200 day moving average of $99.80. The stock has a market cap of $170.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.30. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,123.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total transaction of $117,818.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,197,123.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,921 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,132 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

