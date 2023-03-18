Gries Financial LLC Purchases 1,906 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Gries Financial LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,009 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Gries Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.4% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.4% during the third quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 0.6% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $288.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $295.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

