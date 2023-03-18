Gries Financial LLC Sells 16,456 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Gries Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,456 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 44,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 39,855 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 10,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.29 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.25.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

