Grin (GRIN) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.57 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.57 million and approximately $881,833.59 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for $0.0669 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27,056.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.66 or 0.00309159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00012441 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00077548 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.47 or 0.00559744 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.07 or 0.00488061 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.