Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.38.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.23, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPR Partners LLC increased its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 31,955,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,483,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,393,000 after buying an additional 180,367 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,438,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,027,000 after acquiring an additional 344,658 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,415,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 108,068 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,388,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,371,000 after acquiring an additional 64,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

