Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $10.38.
Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Price Performance
Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.23, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV)
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
- Europe Raises Interest Rates, Should the Fed Follow?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Televisa S.A.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.