Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $76.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43. Haemonetics has a 1-year low of $48.67 and a 1-year high of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.47 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haemonetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.