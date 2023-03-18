Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Downgraded by SVB Securities

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at SVB Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $42.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.96% from the stock’s previous close.

HALO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $33.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day moving average of $48.68. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $32.93 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $124,381.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 2,525 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $124,381.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,591.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $427,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649,248.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,586 shares of company stock valued at $4,550,046. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,415,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,534,000 after purchasing an additional 219,670 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $260,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 228.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 22,869 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 346.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 167,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after acquiring an additional 130,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.