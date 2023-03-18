Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Lowered to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $60.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HWC. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Hancock Whitney Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $35.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.03. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hancock Whitney will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 20.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

