HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verastem has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.25.

Verastem stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Verastem has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $91.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $7,748,120,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

