HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Oncolytics Biotech’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

ONCY has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Oncolytics Biotech Stock Down 5.6 %

NASDAQ ONCY opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.53. Oncolytics Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $2.28. The firm has a market cap of $83.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional Trading of Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc engages in the development of immuno-oncolytic virus for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. It offers a non-pathogenic, properietary isolate of the reovirus that induce selective tumor lysis, and promotes an inflamed tumor phenotype through innate and adaptive immune responses.

