HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $12,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,157.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,082.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA stock traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $250.66. 1,123,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $254.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.73.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

See Also

