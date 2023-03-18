Head-To-Head Comparison: Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) vs. Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG)

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) and Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Lifestore Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Lifestore Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerant Bancorp 15.59% 10.13% 0.86% Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerant Bancorp $406.05 million 1.88 $63.31 million $1.85 12.19 Lifestore Financial Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Lifestore Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Amerant Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Lifestore Financial Group.

Risk and Volatility

Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lifestore Financial Group has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Amerant Bancorp and Lifestore Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerant Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33 Lifestore Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $33.50, indicating a potential upside of 48.56%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amerant Bancorp is more favorable than Lifestore Financial Group.

Summary

Amerant Bancorp beats Lifestore Financial Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerant Bancorp

Amerant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

About Lifestore Financial Group

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards. It also provides insurance agency products and services; investment and cash management services; and online and mobile banking services. The company was formerly known as AF Financial Group and changed its name to LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. in September 2009. LifeStore Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in West Jefferson, North Carolina. Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of AsheCo MHC, Inc.

