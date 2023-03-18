Head to Head Review: EVE (NYSE:EVEX) & Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO)

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating) and Pono Capital (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.1% of Pono Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of EVE shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get EVE alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for EVE and Pono Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVE 0 3 2 0 2.40 Pono Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

EVE currently has a consensus target price of $7.43, suggesting a potential upside of 23.27%. Given EVE’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe EVE is more favorable than Pono Capital.

EVE has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pono Capital has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EVE and Pono Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVE N/A -16.06% -7.70% Pono Capital N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EVE and Pono Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVE N/A N/A $14.52 million N/A N/A Pono Capital N/A N/A $4.59 million N/A N/A

Summary

EVE beats Pono Capital on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVE

(Get Rating)

Eve Holding, Inc. develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems. The company is based in Melbourne, Florida.

About Pono Capital

(Get Rating)

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.