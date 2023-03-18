Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Friday, April 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th.

Heartland Express has a dividend payout ratio of 6.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Heartland Express to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Heartland Express Stock Performance

Heartland Express stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $18.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Express

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.23 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Heartland Express news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $34,410.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,410.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $134,651.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,777 shares in the company, valued at $300,244.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 2,152 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at $34,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 53,602 shares of company stock worth $848,060 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Express

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Heartland Express by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Heartland Express by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 2.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Heartland Express by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTLD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Express in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Recommended Stories

